Senator Reid to undergo eye surgery after exercise accident
January 21, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Senator Reid to undergo eye surgery after exercise accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters on the upcoming budget battle on Capitol Hill in Washington December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid will undergo surgery on his right eye to repair damage caused by a recent accident involving exercise equipment, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Reid, 75, will undergo surgery at George Washington University Hospital in Washington “as a necessary step to assist in recovering full vision in his right eye,” said spokeswoman Kristen Orthman.

She added that Reid, of Nevada, is expected to be released from the hospital quickly following surgery but will work from his Washington home next week to minimize strain on the eye.

Reid also suffered broken ribs a few weeks ago in the accident.

Due to his injuries, Reid missed the start of the new Congress on Jan. 6, and could not attend a party retreat in Baltimore last week. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No.2 Senate Democrat, has been filling in for Reid.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

