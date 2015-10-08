FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner expected to remain House speaker until successor elected: Dent
October 8, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner expected to remain House speaker until successor elected: Dent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) and House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (not pictured) speak to reporters at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner is expected to remain in the top position in the House until his successor is elected, fellow Republican Representative Charlie Dent said on Thursday.

Last month, Boehner said he would resign the post as well as his seat in the chamber on Oct. 30. But on Thursday the election for the next speaker was postponed after the leading contender, current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, abruptly withdrew as a candidate.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham

