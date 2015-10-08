McCarthy dropping out of U.S. House speaker election creates opening for him: Chaffetz

U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) (C) is trailed by reporters as he departs after a Republican caucus candidates' forum for the next House speaker, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz said on Thursday that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s surprise withdrawal from the race for Speaker of the House of Representatives creates an opening for his own bid for the position.

“I don’t know if I am the right person. I put my name in the hat because I do want to unite this party internally,” said the Republican, who represents Utah.

The other representative running for the chamber’s top spot, Republican Daniel Webster of Florida, said he suspects new, additional candidates will enter the race.

“We’ll see what happens, it depends on who the other candidates are,” he said about whether McCarthy dropping out would garner support for his bid.