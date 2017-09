Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), a candidate for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks to the media after leaving the Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz, who is a candidate for House speaker, said he would drop out of the race if fellow Republican Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan decided to run.

“I would not run against Paul Ryan,” the party’s 2012 vice presidential candidate, Chaffetz told reporters following a closed meeting of House Republicans.