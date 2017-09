The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform committee, Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), questions Planned Parenthood Federation president Cecile Richards (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight committee, plans to launch a campaign for House speaker to replace retiring John Boehner, Politico reported on Friday.

Representative Kevin McCarthy remains the favorite to replace Boehner, who announced his resignation a week ago.