Ryan has 'resounding' support among Republicans for speaker's job: Issa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Paul Ryan is reconsidering his decision not to seek the House speaker job and has a “resounding amount of support” among Republican members, Representative Darrell Issa said on Friday.

Issa, speaking to reporters a day after House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy abruptly dropped his bid to become speaker, said he would consider seeking the post if Ryan did not.

Issa said support for Ryan, the Republicans’ 2012 vice presidential candidate and now chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, included the House’s conservative Freedom Caucus.