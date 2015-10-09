After call on House speakership, Romney calls Ryan 'man of ideas'

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (C) returns to his office after a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, after speaking with Representative Paul Ryan about the race for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Friday that Ryan was a “man of ideas.”

“I wouldn’t presume to tell Paul what to do, but I do know that he is a man of ideas who is driven to see them applied for the public good,” Romney said in a statement provided to Reuters after he spoke by telephone with Ryan, who is being urged to run for the top House post.

“Every politician tries to convince people that they are that kind of leader; almost none are - Paul is. Paul has a driving passion to get America back on a path of growth and opportunity,” he added. “With Paul, it’s not just words, it’s in his heart and soul.”