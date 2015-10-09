FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After call on House speakership, Romney calls Ryan 'man of ideas'
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 9, 2015 / 8:04 PM / 2 years ago

After call on House speakership, Romney calls Ryan 'man of ideas'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (C) returns to his office after a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, after speaking with Representative Paul Ryan about the race for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Friday that Ryan was a “man of ideas.”

“I wouldn’t presume to tell Paul what to do, but I do know that he is a man of ideas who is driven to see them applied for the public good,” Romney said in a statement provided to Reuters after he spoke by telephone with Ryan, who is being urged to run for the top House post.

“Every politician tries to convince people that they are that kind of leader; almost none are - Paul is. Paul has a driving passion to get America back on a path of growth and opportunity,” he added. “With Paul, it’s not just words, it’s in his heart and soul.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.