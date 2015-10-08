Paul Ryan says he will not be a candidate for House speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Thursday he will not be a candidate for U.S. House speaker after Representative Kevin McCarthy dropped out of the race for the job.

“Kevin McCarthy is best person to lead the House and so I’m disappointed in this decision,” Ryan said in a statement.

”While I am grateful for the encouragement I’ve received, I will not be a candidate,“ Ryan said. ”I continue to believe I can best serve the country and this conference as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.”