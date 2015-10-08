FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Ryan says he will not be a candidate for House speaker
October 8, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Paul Ryan says he will not be a candidate for House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Thursday he will not be a candidate for U.S. House speaker after Representative Kevin McCarthy dropped out of the race for the job.

“Kevin McCarthy is best person to lead the House and so I’m disappointed in this decision,” Ryan said in a statement.

”While I am grateful for the encouragement I’ve received, I will not be a candidate,“ Ryan said. ”I continue to believe I can best serve the country and this conference as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.”

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

