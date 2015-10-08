FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner asks Ryan to run to for House speaker: Washington Post
#Politics
October 8, 2015

Boehner asks Ryan to run to for House speaker: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday asked Representative Paul Ryan, the Republican party's 2012 vice presidential nominee, to run to succeed him in the top House job, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post, citing two sources familiar with the exchanges, said Boehner had engaged Ryan in two long telephone conversations and told him he was the only one who could unite House Republicans.

Ryan said earlier on Thursday he was not interested in becoming speaker.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

