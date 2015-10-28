Republicans nominate Paul Ryan as House speaker

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after the Republican candidate forum on Capitol Hill in Washington October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans nominated Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan on Wednesday to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, uniting around the party’s former vice presidential nominee who has promised more openness in the way the chamber is run.

In a closed-door session, Republicans chose the 45-year-old Ryan as their party’s official candidate over Daniel Webster, a former speaker of the Florida statehouse, the Republican conference announced.