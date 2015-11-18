FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republicans nominate Paul Ryan as House speaker
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 18, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

Republicans nominate Paul Ryan as House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after the Republican candidate forum on Capitol Hill in Washington October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans nominated Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan on Wednesday to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, uniting around the party’s former vice presidential nominee who has promised more openness in the way the chamber is run.

In a closed-door session, Republicans chose the 45-year-old Ryan as their party’s official candidate over Daniel Webster, a former speaker of the Florida statehouse, the Republican conference announced.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.