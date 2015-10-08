Boehner says will stay as House speaker until successor elected

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) and House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (not pictured) speak to reporters at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he will stay in the top post in the House of Representatives until his successor is elected, adding that he would announce the date of that vote later.

“We will announce the date for this election at a later date, and I’m confident we will elect a new speaker in the coming weeks,” the Ohio Republican said in a statement released after the surprise withdrawal of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy from the race.