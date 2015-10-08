FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Representative Ryan says his statement declining to run for House speaker stands
October 8, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Representative Ryan says his statement declining to run for House speaker stands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Ways and Means Chairman Paul Ryan (R-WI) gestures at a news conference on "Taxpayers Protection Alliance on Trade Promotion Authority" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Thursday a previous statement he had made declining to run for House of Representatives speaker still stands after the front-runner dropped out of the race.

“My statement stands, I haven’t changed anything. I’ve got nothing to add right now,” Ryan, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters after Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican, unexpectedly ended his bid for speaker.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

