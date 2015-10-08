Representative Ryan says his statement declining to run for House speaker stands

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Thursday a previous statement he had made declining to run for House of Representatives speaker still stands after the front-runner dropped out of the race.
“My statement stands, I haven’t changed anything. I’ve got nothing to add right now,” Ryan, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters after Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican, unexpectedly ended his bid for speaker.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh