Representative Ryan not running for speaker: MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan is still not running for speaker of the U.S. House of the Representatives, MSNBC reported on Friday, citing a spokesman for the Wisconsin Republican.

Ryan, the party’s 2012 vice presidential nominee, is under pressure from fellow conservatives to seek the chamber’s top leadership post despite issuing a statement on Thursday ruling out his candidacy to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner.

Other Republican members of Congress have said Ryan is considering the job.