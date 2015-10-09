FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Representative Ryan not running for speaker: MSNBC
October 9, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Representative Ryan not running for speaker: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan is still not running for speaker of the U.S. House of the Representatives, MSNBC reported on Friday, citing a spokesman for the Wisconsin Republican.

Ryan, the party’s 2012 vice presidential nominee, is under pressure from fellow conservatives to seek the chamber’s top leadership post despite issuing a statement on Thursday ruling out his candidacy to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner.

Other Republican members of Congress have said Ryan is considering the job.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

