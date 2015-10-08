Westmoreland running for House speaker: Daily Caller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Lynn Westmoreland on Thursday threw his hat into the ring to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives, the Daily Caller reported.

“I don’t think this thing will be won by people out-campaigning and calling people and talking to people,” the six-term representative from Georgia told the news website, adding that factions within the Republican Party need to come together and unite behind one candidate.

“We’ve been getting a lot of good comments and feedback. It’s very encouraging,” Westmoreland said.