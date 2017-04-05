FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Ryan says tax reform could take longer than healthcare overhaul
April 5, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 4 months ago

Ryan says tax reform could take longer than healthcare overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a news conference following a House of Representatives conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 4, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that tax reform will take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing Obamacare would, saying Congress and the White House were initially closer to agreement on healthcare legislation than on tax policy.

"The House has a (tax reform) plan but the Senate doesn't quite have one yet. They're working on one. The White House hasn't nailed it down," Ryan told an audience in Washington.

"So even the three entities aren't on the same page yet on tax reform," he added.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish

