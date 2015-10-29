FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan wins 236 Republican votes to be elected House speaker
October 29, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Ryan wins 236 Republican votes to be elected House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Paul Ryan won 236 votes to be elected U.S. House Speaker on Thursday among the 247 Republicans in the chamber, indicating that only a handful of conservative members of the party deserted the Wisconsin congressman.

His main Republican challenger, Representative Daniel Webster of Florida, received nine votes, while former Secretary 1of State Colin Powell received one vote.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi received 184 votes from Democrats, the minority party in the House.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey

