Senate votes to approve $50.5 billion Sandy aid package
January 28, 2013 / 7:59 PM / in 5 years

Senate votes to approve $50.5 billion Sandy aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vehicle makes its way near homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday approved a $50.5 billion disaster aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The 62-36 vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate sends the appropriation measure to President Barack Obama to be signed into law. It narrowly exceeded a 60-vote threshold needed for passage.

The Senate also defeated a Republican amendment that sought to offset the Sandy aid with cuts to discretionary spending spread over the next nine years.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham

