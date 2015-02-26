FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner won't decide on Senate security bill until it passes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 26, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner won't decide on Senate security bill until it passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) listens as his fellow Republicans speak to the media after a conference meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he was still waiting for the Senate to pass a Homeland Security funding bill before he decides whether to support a version of it without immigration restrictions.

“The House has done its work. And when the Senate does its work, we’ll let you know how we’re going to proceed,” Boehner said at a news conference at the Capitol.

Senate Democratic and Republican leaders reached a tentative deal on Wednesday to proceed with a “clean” funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security. The department faces a partial shutdown in less than 48 hours unless Congress renews its spending authority.

Reporting By David Lawder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.