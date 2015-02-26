FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Republicans discuss plan to extend security funding for three weeks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 26, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Republicans discuss plan to extend security funding for three weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives were meeting on Thursday to discuss a three-week extension of funding that would avert a partial shutdown of the domestic security agency, a senior House Republican aide said.

Lawmakers face a midnight deadline on Friday to pass a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, which spearheads domestic counterterrorism operations, and a temporary extension of funding would give them more time to resolve their differences.

Republicans in the House have tried to attach measures to block President Barack Obama’s immigration actions, while the Senate is moving toward passing a “clean” bill that does not include those restrictions.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.