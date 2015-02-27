FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate fails to advance bill blocking Obama immigration order
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 27, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Senate fails to advance bill blocking Obama immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for the taping of an MSNBC/Telemundo town hall discussion on immigration at Florida International University in Miami, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A stand-alone U.S. Senate bill to block spending on President Barack Obama’s November 2014 immigration order failed to clear a procedural vote on Friday after the provisions were stripped from a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

The 57-42 vote failed to achieve the 60 majority necessary to advance to final passage, despite attracting the support of four Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately filed a motion to keep the bill alive for future consideration as Republicans in Congress try to continue their efforts to block Obama’s executive orders lifting the threat of deportation from millions of undocumented immigrants.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.