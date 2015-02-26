Senator Reid warns U.S. House: Democrats won't accept changes to DHS funding

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (R) talks to the media, after a weekly Senate party caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned the Republican-dominated House of Representatives against changing a bill for funding the Department of Homeland Security, saying his party would refuse to work on legislation that included extra provisions or “riders.”

“It is a waste of time. We will not allow a conference to take place. It won’t happen,” said Sen. Harry Reid, at a press conference. “If they (House Republicans) send over a bill with all the riders on it, they’ve shut down the government.”