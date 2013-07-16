FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators meeting on Obama nominees ends without deal
#Politics
July 16, 2013 / 2:08 AM / in 4 years

Senators meeting on Obama nominees ends without deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks about "Ending Senate Gridlock" at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senators met privately for more than three hours on Monday but failed to reach an agreement to avert a showdown over Republicans’ power to block President Barack Obama’s executive-branch nominees with procedural hurdles known as filibusters.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid still left open the possibility of stripping Republicans of their filibuster power.

But following the meeting, Reid told reporters: “We’ve had a very good conversation. The conversation is going to continue tonight.” He added that votes on the Obama nominations were still scheduled for Tuesday.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
