Senators reach tentative deal ending filibuster fight
July 16, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

Senators reach tentative deal ending filibuster fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks about "Ending Senate Gridlock" at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tentative U.S. Senate deal has been reached to have President Barack Obama withdraw two of his embattled nominees to the National Labor Relations Board and offer a pair of new ones that organized labor helps pick, congressional sources said on Tuesday.

Under the possible agreement, Republicans would promise to clear the way to have the new nominees confirmed by August 1, the sources said. Republicans have opposed two of the pending nominees because their temporary appointments by the Democratic president were invalidated by a federal appeals court. The case is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan

