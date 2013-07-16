White House hopes for Senate deal on nominees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has not been involved in negotiating between senators in a fight in the Senate over executive-branch nominations but hopes lawmakers will reach an agreement that will allow the confirmation of President Barack Obama’s nominees, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney said he would not comment on reports that senators were nearing a deal to avert a shutdown over threats by Democrats to strip Republicans of their power to block presidential nominees with procedural roadblocks known as filibusters.