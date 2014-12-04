FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House issues veto threat for House immigration measure
#Politics
December 4, 2014 / 5:18 PM / 3 years ago

White House issues veto threat for House immigration measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during remarks at the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House issued a veto threat on Thursday for a bill that would block President Barack Obama’s recent executive action to lift the threat of deportation for about 4 million undocumented people.

The symbolic measure, sponsored by Republican Representative Ted Yoho from Florida, would allow lawmakers to cast a vote against Obama’s immigration move, effectively declaring it illegal. The House vote is scheduled for later on Thursday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott

