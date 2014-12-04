White House issues veto threat for House immigration measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House issued a veto threat on Thursday for a bill that would block President Barack Obama’s recent executive action to lift the threat of deportation for about 4 million undocumented people.
The symbolic measure, sponsored by Republican Representative Ted Yoho from Florida, would allow lawmakers to cast a vote against Obama’s immigration move, effectively declaring it illegal. The House vote is scheduled for later on Thursday.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott