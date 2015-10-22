Boehner backs Ryan to be next House speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he supports Representative Paul Ryan’s potential bid to become the chamber’s next top leader.

“I think Paul Ryan would make a great speaker,” Boehner told reporters. “I think Paul is going to get the support he’s looking for.”

When asked if he supported Ryan to succeed him, Boehner, who is expected to step down from the post soon, simply said “yes.”