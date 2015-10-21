FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rep. Ryan to run for speaker if Republican agree to requests
October 21, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

Rep. Ryan to run for speaker if Republican agree to requests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he would be happy to seek the speakership of the House of Representatives if his fellow Republicans agree to his requests for working together.

“What I told members is if you can agree to these requests and I can truly be a unifying member, then I will gladly serve,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters after meeting with House Republicans.

Ryan said he never wanted the top job in the House but had concluded the country was in “dire need” of leadership. While considering the job “with reluctance” because of the consequences for his family, Ryan added: “My greatest worry is the consequence of not stepping up.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler

