Largest group of House Republican conservatives endorses Ryan
October 22, 2015

Largest group of House Republican conservatives endorses Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The largest group of conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Study Committee, said on Thursday it was backing Paul Ryan for House speaker.

“He (Ryan) has the policy expertise, conservative principles and strong values we need in our next speaker,” Representative Bill Flores, chairman of the group, said in a statement.

The Republican Study Committee has more than 170 members, comprising more than two-thirds of House Republicans. They met with Ryan on Wednesday and afterward voted overwhelmingly to endorse him for the top spot in the Republican-led House, the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham

