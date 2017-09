Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves a meeting about his bid to be the next Speaker of the House with moderate members of the House Republican caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Republican Paul Ryan appears to be on a path toward becoming the next speaker of the bitterly divided chamber.

“We’ll look forward to welcoming him (Ryan) if that all works out in the next few days. It looks like it will,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.