U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) delivers his remarks before signing H.R. 1735, "The National Defense Authorization Act," on Capitol Hill in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner has set Oct. 28 as the date for House Republicans to select their nominee for his replacement, with the full chamber voting on Oct. 29, Republican Representative John Mica of Florida said on Wednesday.