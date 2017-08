The U.S. Capitol dome is pictured in the pre-dawn darkness in Washington in this file general view photo taken October 18, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to fund the U.S. government cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Friday and appeared poised to pass the chamber, averting a government shutdown.

The vote, 61-38, came after Democrats who sought more generous healthcare benefits for coal miners in the bill, ended their attempts to delay action on the measure.