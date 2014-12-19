FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker sets January 20th for Obama speech to Congress
December 19, 2014 / 3:08 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Speaker sets January 20th for Obama speech to Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has been invited to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT Jan. 21).

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, in a letter delivered on Friday to Obama, set the date for the address before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The annual speech is an opportunity for the president to outline his priorities for the coming year.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

