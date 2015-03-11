Limit calls by Ohio man accused of Capitol attack plot: prosecutors

Christopher Cornell, 20, of Cincinnati, Ohio is pictured in this handout photo obtained by Reuters January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Butler County Jail

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have asked a judge to limit telephone access for an Ohio man, who is accused of plotting an attack on the U.S. Capitol and claims sympathy with Islamic State militants, after he was interviewed from jail by a Cincinnati television station.

Christopher Cornell, 20, told Cincinnati’s FOX 19 WXIX TV that if FBI agents had not arrested him in January, he would have shot President Barack Obama in the head and planted pipe bombs on the Capitol and at the Israeli Embassy.

Prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday that Cornell’s access to a telephone next to his cell for hours a day raised security issues. He is now allowed to call anyone but calls that are not privileged, such as with attorneys, are recorded.

Cornell could try to contact individuals “who are giving material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” prosecutors said in the court filing. “The defendant could also use the phone access to attempt to solicit, incite or engage in other acts of violence.”

Cornell, of Cincinnati, contacted the television station from the Boone County, Kentucky, jail, where he is being held without bail.

In the interview he said he would have killed Obama and then opened fire on members of Congress, the Israeli Embassy and others who “want to wage war against us Muslims.”

Cornell is charged with attempted murder of government officials, possession of a firearm to commit a crime and solicitation to commit a violent crime.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith to require Cornell to ask the court for approval of contacts, other than his attorneys, their paralegal and immediate family.

Cornell was arrested after he researched how to make pipe bombs, purchased a rifle and ammunition and made plans to travel to Washington to carry out the plot, according to court testimony from an FBI informant.