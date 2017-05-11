Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks about a Republican healthcare amendment during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., in this file photo dated April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday set a May hearing on the potential impact of tax reform on U.S. economic growth, the first in what is expected to be a series of sessions as Congress edges toward tax reform legislation.

The Republican-controlled panel, which oversees tax policy in the House of Representatives, said in a statement that the hearing will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) and focus on tax reform policies that Republicans see as most likely to spur economic growth and job creation. The statement did not identify witnesses for the hearing.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady has said he could introduce a tax reform bill sometime in June.

(Reporting by David Morgan)