2 hours ago
Ryan says top U.S. officials nearing consensus on tax reform
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 2 hours ago

Ryan says top U.S. officials nearing consensus on tax reform

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters about the forthcoming 2018 budget at the Republican National Committee in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Trump administration officials and Republican leaders in Congress are nearing consensus on the major issues of tax reform, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

"We have basically found where our consensus lies on these major issues, which we think are sort of the key cornerstones of tax reform," Ryan told reporters in Massachusetts, barely a week before a deadline for agreeing on a tax reform framework.

"We're very, very well on our way. We feel very confident that we see it the same way," he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese

