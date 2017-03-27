House Ways and Means Chairman aims to move tax bill through committee in spring

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said he aims to move a tax reform bill through his committee this spring.

Brady told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" that his committee had been working on tax reform in parallel with the failed healthcare reform push.

"We've never stopped working," Brady said. "We will continue to make improvements. We are planning to move this in the Ways and Means committee in spring ... and have this ready for the Senate to go as well."

Brady said he aims to have the House bill serve as the blueprint for Trump's tax reform bill rather than negotiating between competing plans from the U.S. Treasury Department and the White House.