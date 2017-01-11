FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Corker says he expects Senate to confirm Tillerson as secretary of state
January 11, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 7 months ago

Corker says he expects Senate to confirm Tillerson as secretary of state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker speaks during the committee's confirmation hearing on Rex Tillerson's nomination to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Wednesday he expects the Senate will confirm Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state.

Corker's comments came after the close of an approximately nine-hour hearing in which senators vigorously questioned Tillerson on his views on Russia, sanctions, climate change and other issues, including China.

"I feel good about his confirmation," Corker told reporters. "I'm going to support his confirmation."

Corker said he felt Tillerson had acquitted himself well in addressing senators' concerns about his relationship with Russia, although Corker acknowledged that members still had questions.

He said he expected Tillerson would spend Thursday answering further questions and talking to more senators.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown

