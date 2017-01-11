FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tillerson says does not agree with Trump comments on nuclear arms
#Politics
January 11, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 7 months ago

Tillerson says does not agree with Trump comments on nuclear arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that he does not agree with President-elect Donald Trump's comments that it would not be a bad thing if other countries, including Japan, acquired nuclear weapons.

Asked by Democratic Senator Edward Markey about Trump's comments, Tillerson said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he did not think anyone would advocate for more nuclear weapons on the planet.

Pressed further by Markey on whether he agreed with Trump's remarks, Tillerson replied: "I do not agree."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

