Tillerson says would support maintaining Russia sanctions for now

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday he would support maintaining U.S. sanctions on Russia until the United States further develops its approach to the country.

"I would leave things in the status quo so we are able to convey this can go either way," Tillerson said during his confirmation hearing, in response to a question on whether he thought right now is the right time to lift sanctions on Russia.