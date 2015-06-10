House Speaker Boehner sees 'positive momentum' on trade bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said he saw “positive momentum” toward passing a bill to give the president “fast-track” authority to negotiate foreign trade deals.
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House would move forward on the trade legislation when they had enough support to pass the bill. Earlier on Wednesday, a Republican lawmaker said House leaders wanted to hold votes on the bill on Friday.
