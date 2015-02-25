FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate committee postpones hearing on trade
February 25, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Senate committee postpones hearing on trade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A key U.S. Senate committee postponed a hearing planned for Thursday on trade and its chairman said talks were continuing on the final form of a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.

Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said he was still in discussions with the top Democrat on the panel, Ron Wyden.

“Given concerns expressed by Senator Wyden, we’re going to postpone tomorrow’s hearing and continue our discussion on how best to advance America’s trade agenda, including legislation to renew job-creating Trade Promotion Authority,” Hatch said in a statement.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh

