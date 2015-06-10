U.S. House leaders seek Friday vote on fast-track trade bill: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives leaders are aiming for a Friday vote on fast-track trade legislation, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said following a closed door meeting of Republicans on Wednesday.
“I think it’s going to be close,” he told Reuters, referring to the vote to pass the fast-track bill. Most Democrats are expected to vote against the measure out of concern about U.S. job losses.
