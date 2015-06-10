FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House leaders seek Friday vote on fast-track trade bill: lawmaker
#Politics
June 10, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House leaders seek Friday vote on fast-track trade bill: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives leaders are aiming for a Friday vote on fast-track trade legislation, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said following a closed door meeting of Republicans on Wednesday.

“I think it’s going to be close,” he told Reuters, referring to the vote to pass the fast-track bill. Most Democrats are expected to vote against the measure out of concern about U.S. job losses.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiaacu

