FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate passes transportation bill, sends to House
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 14, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 6 years ago

Senate passes transportation bill, sends to House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Wednesday passed a two-year, $109 billion transportation bill to rebuild roads, bridges and rail systems after rejecting numerous attempts to load the measure with provisions ranging from the Keystone XL oil pipeline to waivers from Obama administration health insurance policies.

The measure, approved 74-22, moves to the House of Representatives, which has failed to gain enough votes for its own more expensive transport bill with controversial funding reforms. House Speaker John Boehner said last week he planned to take up the Senate version in the absence of such support.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Vicki Allen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.