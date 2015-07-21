FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Export-Import bank amendment to be offered for U.S. highway bill in Senate: Mcconnell
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 21, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 2 years ago

Export-Import bank amendment to be offered for U.S. highway bill in Senate: Mcconnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation that the U.S. Senate is considering on highway funding could include an authorization for the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

“It is my anticipation that an Ex-Im provision will be offered on the transportation bill,” McConnell told reporters.

The bank has been closed to new business since its charter expired on June 30. The Senate is expected to take an initial procedural vote on legislation laying out highway spending at 4 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Lawder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.