Senate approves three-month highway fix to avoid funding cut-off
#Politics
July 30, 2015 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

Senate approves three-month highway fix to avoid funding cut-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic flows along Coast Highway 101 through San Diego's North County beach town of Encinitas, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to keep vital federal dollars flowing to road and highway projects for three more months on Thursday, averting a funding cut-off at the peak of the summer construction season.

The 91-4 vote on the short-term patch, which the House of Representatives approved on Wednesday, sends the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature. Without the money, the federal Highway Trust Fund would become insolvent on Saturday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
