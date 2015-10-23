FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Short-term transportation bill an 'unfortunate reality'
October 23, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

White House: Short-term transportation bill an 'unfortunate reality'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday lawmakers have left little choice to fund U.S. highways and infrastructure except for a short-term measure.

“The unfortunate reality is that due to congressional inaction, Congress will need to pass another extension” of the highway funding bill, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a daily briefing when asked whether President Barack Obama would sign the legislation into law.

The administration has been calling for a bill with long-term funding for U.S. transportation systems.

Reporting by Megan Cassella and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

