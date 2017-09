U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at an International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference and expo in Chicago October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday signed into law a short-term transportation bill extending funding for highways and other surface transportation through Nov. 20, the White House said.

The bill keeps federal funds flowing to road and bridge construction projects, while also extending a key rail safety deadline to the end of 2018.