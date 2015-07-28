FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate votes to attach trade bank revival to transport bill
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 28, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Senate votes to attach trade bank revival to transport bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to attach a renewal of the Export-Import Bank’s charter to a multi-year transportation funding bill now making its way through the chamber.

The vote, however, leaves uncertain the ultimate fate of both the Ex-Im Bank and federal funding for road and mass transit construction projects ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier on Monday that his chamber would not take up the Senate measure, adding that the Senate should instead pass the House’s five-month extension.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.