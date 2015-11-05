White House sees 'room for improvement' in U.S. transportation bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will soon begin negotiations on combining their recently passed transportation funding bills into a single measure for President Barack Obama to sign into law, a process that the White House believes will allow them to improve the legislation.

“There continues to be significant room for improvement and we’re hopeful that the impending conference between the Senate and the House to reconcile differences in that bill will provide and open up an important opportunity for strengthening this critical piece of legislation,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday.